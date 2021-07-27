'You have no one to turn to': Family remembers Davenport man shot and killed by police in 2018

Mitchell was pulled over by Deputy Hill for a bad brake light, and after a call to dispatch, Hill discovered Mitchell was wanted for a minor crime. Mitchell attempted to flee and Hill was dragged by the car. Hill shot Mitchell twice.

"We just felt like there were ways it could have been handled differently," Wright said.

Several of the people at the party wore matching T-shirts with Mitchell's picture on the front, and the words "Stop Police Brutality" on the back. Wright said she doesn't have any ill will toward police officers, but she wanted to emphasize the principle that there are other ways to respond to a situation like Mitchell's.

Mitchell's mother, Patty Thorington, wore a necklace with her son's face printed on a heart. She spoke about his life and all of the opportunities he missed out on, including never having held his baby nephew.

"He wasn't the bad person that they tried to paint him as," Thorington said. "He meant a lot to a lot of people. It feels like we've been robbed."

Thorington said her son wasn't a perfect person, he had issues he had been trying to work through, but he always tried to help people, including volunteering regularly at a food bank.