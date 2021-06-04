'You're in the car to drive': Quad-Cities bike shop owners react to cyclist death

A bicyclist struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist was the third cyclist fatality in a month in the Quad-Cities. Local bike shop owners say drivers need to be more attentive.
"When you're in a car, you're not in a car for socializing. You're not in a car for social media. You're in a car to drive. The lives of everybody around you, including those in your car and out of your car, are your responsibility," said Bruce Grell, owner of Healthy Habits bike shop in Bettendorf.
Grell said Alex Marietta, the man killed Thursday, had been a regular customer at his store for years.
"Being in this business around here for 30+ years, if somebody gets hit and killed on a bicycle or gets in an accident, a lot of times we know them, so we do take it pretty personally," Grell said.
Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, was riding his bicycle southbound on Davenport Avenue at 3:02 p.m. when he was struck by a red Chevrolet Tahoe that failed to stop for a red light while traveling westbound on Kimberly Road.
The Tahoe fled the scene, but police later identified the driver as Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 33, of Davenport.