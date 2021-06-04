'You're in the car to drive': Quad-Cities bike shop owners react to cyclist death

Shortly after midnight that same day, Hugh D. Martin, 60, of Rock Island, was hit by an SUV on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was a 27-year-old Colona man police have not identified.

Grell said that while he believes many cyclist deaths are the result of distracted driving, cyclists also have a responsibility to follow traffic laws and keep themselves safe.

"People ride around on bikes sometimes and people also drive around in cars sometimes with this sense of entitlement, and nobody's life is worth risking for that. It just doesn't make sense," Grell said.

Jerry Neff, owner of Jerry and Sparky's Cycling in Davenport, echoed Grell's thoughts. Neff said that since so many motorists are distracted, cyclists should be extra cautious.

"I think the cyclists just have to step up their awareness, because the motorists aren't paying attention with the texting and everything going on. It's pretty dangerous out there," Neff said.

Dave Ring, president of the Quad Cities Bike Club, said cyclists can find tips for staying safe on the QCBC's website, where they have a series of bicycle safety videos available to the public.