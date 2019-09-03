The young man injured Sunday while burning brush in Colona has been flown to University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City for further treatment.
Colona firefighters were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of 6th Street to assist the victim, described as a young man, a spokesman for the Colona Fire Department said Tuesday. The victim suffered burns to his face, hands and extremities while using an accelerant to burn brush.
He initially was sent to a Quad-Cities hospital for treatment, but has since been sent to Iowa City, the spokesman said. The department did not have an update on his condition.