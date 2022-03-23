Youth Center leader on Rock Island Arsenal charged with felony child sex assault

A director at the youth center at the Rock Island Arsenal is being charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 18, according to court records out of Henry County.

Joseph G. West, 31, of Alpha, Ill., was being held Wednesday in the Henry County Jail on $250,000 bond. He no longer works at the Arsenal's School Age Youth Center, according to Mark Kane, deputy public affairs officer for U.S. Army Garrison.

Kane declined to say when or if West was terminated and declined to say what position he previously held. However, a story in an Army publication last year identified West as the facility director of the School Age Youth Center.

West is accused of committing sexual assault against a minor between Jan. 1, 2019, and March 3, 2022. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 9, court records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.

