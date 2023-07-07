An 18-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a three-vehicle crash in Scott County, Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Grafton said in a news release.

Grafton said the crash occurred at 6:27 p.m. in the 21100 block of Utica Ridge Road, also known as 210th Avenue.

The initial investigation showed that a green 2005 Ford Ranger pickup was southbound on 210th Avenue (Utica Ridge Road).

A maroon 2007 Chrysler Town and County van, and a red 2016 Honda Civic were northbound on 210th Avenue with the Honda directly behind the van.

The driver of the Ford Ranger pickup crossed the center line and struck the Chrysler van head-on. The Civic struck the rear of the van and went into the east ditch.

The driver of the Civic, a 19-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.

The driver of the Chrysler van, a 33-year-old woman, was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Eldridge firefighters. She was taken to Genesis East with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup, an 18-year-old man, died in the crash. He had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Grafton said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team.