An 81-year-old Davenport man is facing sex abuse charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl, police said.

Daniel Everett Witcaft is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Det. Sean Johnson on Aug. 28 Davenport Police responded to a report of sexual abuse.

During a post-Miranda interview with police, Witcraft admitted to inappropriately touching the girl on multiple occasions over an unknown amount of time.

The arrest affidavit suggests that the abuse has occurred since Jan. 1, 2020.

Witcraft was arrested Thursday.

During a first appearance on the charges held Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 8.

Witcraft was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $200,000 that was set by Gierut during Friday’s court session.