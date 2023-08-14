The eighth annual Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social sponsored by the Davenport Police Association is planned for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in Davenport’s Vander Veer Botanical Park.

The event began in 2015 with the goal of letting the public interact with police in a positive manner and giving residents a chance to meet and chat with the officers who patrol their neighborhoods.

Whitey’s Ice Cream will provide a single-dip cone or a Fla-Vor-Ice Popsicle.

The only year the event was not held was 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is paid for by the Police Association from money raised through dues, charitable donations and other fundraising events.

