The eighth annual Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social sponsored by the Davenport Police Association is planned for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in Davenport’s Vander Veer Botanical Park.
The event began in 2015 with the goal of letting the public interact with police in a positive manner and giving residents a chance to meet and chat with the officers who patrol their neighborhoods.
Charles Reagan, then 7 months, enjoys his ice cream cone Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social sponsored by the Davenport Police Association at Vander Veer Botanical Park. The 8th Annual Cops and Cones event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Thomas Geyer
Whitey’s Ice Cream will provide a single-dip cone or a Fla-Vor-Ice Popsicle.
The only year the event was not held was 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bentley Glines, then 4, and his mother Nikki Glines of Eldridge look inside a Davenport police patrol car during the Davenport Police Association's 6th Annual Cops and Cones at Vander Veer Park, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Davenport. The 8th Annual Cops and Cones event will be held from 6-8 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Vander Veer Park.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The event is paid for by the Police Association from money raised through dues, charitable donations and other fundraising events.
National Night Out Against Crime
Santiago Ambriz, 7, scores a bullseye that sent Moline Deputy Police Chief Todd Noe into the water during the National Night Out Against Crime event held Tuesday at Ben Butterworth Parkway. Moline and East Moline police hosted the event.
Thomas Geyer
Rhett Shattuck, 8, left, and Robyn Shattuck, 10, pet Argo, the East Moline Police Department's German Shepherd, whose handler is East Moline Police Lt. David Rummery.
Thomas Geyer
Gloria Spencer, 12, of Waterloo, Iowa, pets the goats that were on display at the National Night Out Against Crime held jointly Tuesday by the Moline and East Moline Police departments at Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Thomas Geyer
Ben Long, 7, gets his face painted during the National Night Out Against Crime event held jointly by the Moline and East Moline Police departments on Tuesday at Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Thomas Geyer
Children play in a Moline Police squad car at the National Night Out Against Crime event hosted by the Moline and East Moline Police departments held Tuesday at Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Thomas Geyer
A boy gets a thrill by sitting in one of the fire trucks a the National Night Out Against Crime event Tuesday hosted by the Moline and East Moline Police departments at Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Thomas Geyer
Children play in the bounce house at the National Night Out Against Crime event hosted Tuesday by the Moline and East Moline Police departments at Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Thomas Geyer
