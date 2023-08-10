Trudy Appleby haunts the lives of those who loved her most.

She disappeared 27 years ago in Moline, leaving behind little evidence and no trail. For most people who know her name, it's because they remember her as the girl who never came home.

Ray Eddleman is her uncle. He wakes up every morning with Trudy's ghost, and that specter was joined by what he described as a kind of crushing "numbness" when he opened his eyes Wednesday morning.

The Moline Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street in Colona. The search included investigators from the Illinois State Police and its forensic team.

The investigators brought in a backhoe and screened portion of the backyard from the eyes of those who gathered to watch.

The search yielded nothing.

"We've been through this before," Ray Eddleman said. "I'll admit it, I had my hopes up yesterday. Seeing the work they were putting in at the site, I felt like they had a credible lead.

"They started packing things up by about 3:30 (p.m. Tuesday). I could see from their body language that they didn't find anything. I stayed around for about another hour and watched them fill in the hole."

'Waiting, always waiting'

Madison Eddleman didn't stand with Ray, her father, while investigators dug Tuesday.

"I stayed here at home and Dad texted me updates as it went along," she said. "We're waiting, always waiting. Waiting and hoping that this time will be different and they will finally find her.

"It's hard on my dad. It's hard to explain because after a while, all these years, you almost stop hoping. And then something like this happens, and somehow you feel yourself start to hope, because you just want the wait to be over. You just want them to find her so we can finally put her to rest."

Trudy was 11 years old when she was last seen leaving her residence in Moline on Aug. 21, 1996. She reportedly was seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a white man in his 20s driving a gray box-style car similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier.

She was wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, spandex shorts, blue tennis shoes, socks and a t-shirt. She also had a beach towel.

Ray confirmed the Moline Police Department was looking for human remains. He said Det. Michael Griffin has handled the case for years now.

"I know that Detective Griffin has gone back through the case, back to the beginning," Ray said. "He's looking at the original investigation from 1996, 1997 and 1998. He has worked really hard and he has done it in such a way as to not give us false hopes."

Other ghosts, old leads

Over the years, Trudy's great-grandmother, grandparents and mother all died without knowing the outcome of her story. Her father, Dennis Appleby, is still alive.

Of the persons of interest identified in the case, only one remains alive.

According to the Moline Police Department, Jamison A. "Jamie" Fisher might be the last person alive with knowledge of what happened on Aug. 21, 1996. In 2020, the department issued a release identifying Fisher, of Silvis, and David L. Whipple, of Colona, as persons of interest.

Whipple died in 2022.

In 2017, Moline police publicly named William “Ed” Smith, who died in December 2014 at the age of 72, as a person of interest. They believe he was the last person to see Trudy the day she disappeared.

Ray said he didn't think Tuesday's search suggested there are new suspects in Trudy's disappearance.

"I think the search had to do with older information and maybe there was the thought that something was missed," he said. "Or something wasn't followed through thoroughly enough the first time.

"What I really appreciate is that Detective Griffin and the Moline police are following the good leads they have. I know they are trying to take a hard look at all the information that has been gathered over the years."

Candles for Trudy

A candlelight vigil will be held for Trudy at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the First Baptist Church, 167 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. It is a storefront church in Kennedy Square, Ray Eddleman said.

"I think a lot of times, people have trouble finding it," he said.

Madison Eddleman said she understands why her father goes to every dig and keeps the tradition of the candlelight vigil alive.

"It's a nightmare, but he has never given up," she said. "And I promised him that I would do the same thing: I will make sure I do whatever I can to keep Trudy in people's memory.

"Someday, somehow, someone will step forward and say what happened and they will help us find her. Until then, we just can't ever forget her. We can't just let her memory float away and disappear."

Ray Eddleman said Tuesday was another reminder that Trudy's ghost is searching for answers.

"It can be hard, because what happened yesterday come with the realization that this could go on indefinitely," he said. "The waiting might never end."