Two people killed when a vehicle crashed into a house in Viola, Ill., were from Monmouth.

The crash occurred at 3:58 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 67 just south of Illinois 17, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found that a vehicle had struck a residence, causing a fire and killing the occupants of the vehicle.

The people who died were Margarita Meza, 21, and Christian Cortez-Rogel, 22, Mercer County Coroner Greg Larson said Tuesday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. No one in the home was injured.