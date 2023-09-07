Rock Island Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the 62-year-old man who died early Wednesday while in the custody of East Moline Police.

Louis Bradley Griffin, of Silvis, died of “significant coronary issues,” Gustafson said Thursday. “There is no evidence of trauma or foul play.”

East Moline Police Chief Jeffrey Ramsey and the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force said officers detained the man during a burglary investigation that began just before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of 17th Avenue.

The task force, a joint law enforcement unit that investigates incidents involving police, said the man became unresponsive and the East Moline officers called an ambulance and began life-saving measures. The man later died at a hospital.

The initial call was for a burglary in progress, according to the task force. The person who called police had video of someone on the property.

Around 1:23 a.m., an officer located a man on a bicycle near 17th Avenue and 6th Street who matched the suspect description, the task force states. The man fled but police stopped him not long after at 5th Street and 15th Avenue.

The task force is comprised of investigators from the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies based in Rock Island County. Incidents it investigates includes shootings by police.

The agency involved in an incident does not contribute any investigators to the task force team conducting the inquiry.

Once the task force completes an investigation, it presents the gathered evidence to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, which then determines whether the officers involved in the incident acted appropriately.

East Moline officers are equipped with body cameras, the task force said.