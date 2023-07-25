A Bettendorf man is accused of fleeing from an Iowa State Patrol traffic stop at more than 100 mph.

Manuel Figueroa Jr., 19, faces charges of eluding and driving while barred, according to Scott County court records.

A state trooper attempted to stop the 2011 Dodge Charger Figueroa was driving at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, records state. The Dodge was westbound on Interstate 74 near Bettendorf’s Spruce Hills Drive.

The reasons listed for the attempted stop were speeding and the Dodge having no rear registration. The trooper, in a fully marked police vehicle, followed the Charger and measured its speed at 71 mph in a 65 mph zone, reports show.

When the trooper activated the squad’s emergency lights, Figueroa sped away and tried to flee, police said. At one point during the pursuit, the Dodge was going more than 100 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Figueroa also is accused of failing to obey traffic signals as he tried to flee, as well as passing unsafely on the right and other traffic infractions, police said. The chase ended when Figueroa pulled over. He was then arrested without further incident.

He was free Tuesday after posting an $8,500 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

At the time of his arrest, Figueroa was also wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a misdemeanor traffic case, records state. The citations from a November stop were for speeding, driving without a license and not having insurance.

His next court appearance in Scott County is set for Aug. 24, court records state. His next appearance on the Illinois citations was not available Tuesday afternoon.