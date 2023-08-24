A Bettendorf man is facing sex abuse charges after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately, police said.

Connor Bryant Meehan, 25, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Meehan also is charged with one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Matt Poirier, during the month of September 2021, Meehan was living at the victim’s residence when he inappropriately touched the victim who was then 8-years-old.

On June 9, 2023, Meehan was asked to babysit the now 10-year-old victim at the victim’s residence and inappropriately touched the victim. Later that evening, he inappropriately touched the victim again, causing the victim to have a panic attack. He sent a message to the victim’s mother telling her he, “may have caused the panic attack while watching a move.”

After an investigation an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday and Meehan was arrested.

During a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 1.

Meehan was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $25,000, cash or surety.