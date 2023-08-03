A Blue Grass man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Davenport Police said.

Nicholas Keitaro Munger, 29, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense.

The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Matthew Johnson, on May 4, 2021, Davenport Police took a report of an adult male attempting to hypnotize a boy on a school bus the previous day. The man was identified as Munger.

A search warrant was executed on Munger’s home on May 5, 2021, and 15 electronic devices were seized for which additional search warrants were granted.

During a search of the devices, a single image depicting a minor female in a state of nudity was located on three of the devices. One of those devices was Munger’s iPhone which had been seized from his person at the time of the search warrant.

During a first appearance on the charge Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 11, and set Munger’s bond at $2,000, cash only.

Munger was released the Scott County Jail after posting bond.