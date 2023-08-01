The three Davenport men killed in the May 28 partial collapse of The Davenport died from "multiple blunt force injuries with mechanical asphyxia."

The state's office of the Medical Examiner made that ruling after the autopsies of Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.

The information was released through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Its information officer declined to include time of death, citing state law. The medical examiner's office also declined to explain if the injuries would have caused immediate death, or if any of the three men survived for a period of time in the rubble.

Colvin Sr.'s body was the first recovered from the wreckage at 11:59 a.m. June 3. Hitchcock's body was recovered at 12:45 p.m. June 4, and Prien's body was recovered at 2:30 a.m. June 5.

Colvin Sr.'s family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit and claimed he was in his fifth-floor apartment when he was “ Violently swept from his apartment, falling with the debris and buried under multiple feet of rubble.” It alleges he “Remained alive under the rubble, potentially for days, until he later died.”

Six defendants are named in the family's lawsuit: building owner Andrew Wold; Wold-held properties Davenport Hotel, LLC and Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; Select Structural Engineering, LLC; Bi-State Masonry, Inc.; and the City of Davenport.

The family is represented by attorneys Rick Keys of Keys Law Offices in Rock Island, as well as Brian Galligan and Amber Haberl of Galligan Law PC in Des Moines.

The Colvin family's suit was the first that alleged wrongful death and the filing offers a stark narrative about the collapse.

