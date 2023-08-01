The three Davenport men killed in the May 28 partial collapse of The Davenport died from "multiple blunt force injuries with mechanical asphyxia."
The state's office of the Medical Examiner made that ruling after the autopsies of Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.
Work continues on the cleanup and hauling away of the collapsed The Davenport apartment building Thursday in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The information was released through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Its information officer declined to include time of death, citing state law. The medical examiner's office also declined to explain if the injuries would have caused immediate death, or if any of the three men survived for a period of time in the rubble.
Colvin Sr.'s body was the first recovered from the wreckage at 11:59 a.m. June 3. Hitchcock's body was recovered at 12:45 p.m. June 4, and Prien's body was recovered at 2:30 a.m. June 5.
From left are Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock, and Daniel Prien.
Davenport Police Dept.
Colvin Sr.'s family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit and claimed he was in his fifth-floor apartment when he was “ Violently swept from his apartment, falling with the debris and buried under multiple feet of rubble.” It alleges he “Remained alive under the rubble, potentially for days, until he later died.”
Six defendants are named in the family's lawsuit: building owner Andrew Wold; Wold-held properties Davenport Hotel, LLC and Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; Select Structural Engineering, LLC; Bi-State Masonry, Inc.; and the City of Davenport.
The family is represented by attorneys Rick Keys of Keys Law Offices in Rock Island, as well as Brian Galligan and Amber Haberl of Galligan Law PC in Des Moines.
The Colvin family's suit was the first that alleged wrongful death and the filing offers a stark narrative about the collapse.
Work continues on the cleanup and hauling away of the collapsed The Davenport apartment building Thursday, July 6, 2023 in downtown Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Photos: March held Saturday to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28 building collapse at 324 Main St.
Participants in a march Saturday walk along Ripley street on their way to the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants begin their march Saturday from LeClaire Park and ending at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants begin their march Saturday from LeClaire Park and ending at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march on Saturday stop at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march on Saturday stop at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Mike Collier of Rock Island cousin of building collapsed victim Brandon Colvin holds a flag before the beginning of a march held Saturday starting at LeClaire Park and ending at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march Saturday walk along Ripley street on their way to the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march Saturday walk along 4th street on their way to the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
"Bare Truth" uses a megaphone to talk to the participants in a march on Saturday during a stop at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march on Saturday stop at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march on Saturday stop at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march Saturday walk along Ripley street on their way to the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Participants in a march Saturday walk along Ripley street on their way to the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A march held Saturday starting at LeClaire Park and ending at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A march held Saturday starting at LeClaire Park and ending at the front door of Davenport City Hall to "bring awareness to the horrific event on May 28." In the wake of the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport residents have formed groups, including a tenants alliance, to keep the collapse front of mind and advocate for tenants.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!