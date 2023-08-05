An 8-year-old boy suffered non-life-threating injuries Friday after he ran into Moline's 27th Street and was struck by a slow-moving pickup, Moline Police said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 27th Street.

Moline Police said that a Honda Ridgeline was traveling about 15 mph along the street when the boy ran into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

The boy was walking with a parent to a local nearby business when he ran into the street.

The driver of the pickup, a 53-year-old East Moline man, remained on the scene and helped in the investigation. No charges have been filed.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He remained hospitalized Saturday with non-life-threatening injuries.