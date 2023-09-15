Judge Henry Latham found Henry Earl Dinkins guilty of kidnapping and murdering Breasia Terrell.

After reading a summary of the evidence, Latham announced his verdict Friday in Scott County court. Dinkins was found guilty of murder in the the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.

The trial of Dinkins went 14 days, included 47 witnesses and roughly 70 hours of testimony and concluded Aug 29.

In the early morning of July 10, 2020, Breasia Terrell was taken from an apartment No. 8 at the Jersey Ridge complex in Davenport. She was reported missing just before 8:30 a.m. that day.

Over the course of days, weeks and months, law enforcement officers from Davenport, Scott County, Clinton County, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol and even the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched for the 10-year-old girl.

Countless volunteers — private citizens from both sides of the Mississippi River — walked through fields and ditches and woods, hoping to find some sign of Breasia.

From the day she disappeared, the Davenport Police Department considered Dinkins "a person of interest" in the case.

Three fishermen found Breasia's remains on March 22, 2021, near a small, tree-shrouded pond behind Kunau Implement, an isolated area roughly two miles north of DeWitt.

Dinkins was charged with her murder in early May, 2021.

Dinkins was granted a change of venue, moving the trial to the Cedar Rapids Courthouse in Linn County. As jury selection started on Aug. 8, Dinkins asked for a bench trial. The trial was moved back to Scott County with Judge Henry Latham hearing the case.