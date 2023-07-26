A Davenport man searched online for violent pornographic images days before he abducted and murdered 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, according to Scott County prosecutors.

The new allegation was among several revealed recently in filings by Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham in advance of the Aug. 8 start of the murder trial for Henry Earl Dinkins.

The motions shed new light on Dinkins’ actions before, during, and after Breasia disappeared in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020.

Dinkins’ trial will be held in the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids and all motions are expected to be decided the day before the start of the trial.

Cunningham filed a motion that would allow Breasia’s now-11-year-old brother to testify through closed- caption television or via a videotaped broadcast in the courtroom.

The second motion asks the court to recognize other “crimes, wrongs or acts” and alleges that before Breasia’s abduction, Dinkins was searching pornographic sites and viewing content depicting the sexual abuse of young Black female children.

Cunningham also formally filed the motion, asking for the testimony given during Jerod Brink’s deposition be admitted as evidence. Brink cannot testify during the trial, because he died in June after suffering a heart attack; a fact Cunningham offered last week during a virtual hearing.

Brink told investigators that around the time Breasia disappeared, he helped “a Black man” pull his maroon car from a ditch near the site where Breasia’s body was later found.

Testimony of a young boy

Breasia’s brother was 8 at the time the pair spent the night with Dinkins and she disappeared. He is Dinkins’ son. He and Breasia share the same mother, Aishia Lankford.

Cunningham’s motion details that on July 9, 2020, Breasia and her brother spent the night at the apartment of Andrea Culberson, Dinkins’ girlfriend.

Breasia and the boy were sleeping in the apartment’s one bedroom when he woke up in the middle of the night after “Breasia kicked him.” The boy then realized Breasia and Dinkins were not in the apartment.

According to the motion, the boy told investigators that Dinkins returned to the apartment without Breasia after sunrise on July 10, 2020. Dinkins then took the boy with him to Clinton, where they stopped at a Walmart. The boy remained in the car and placed the battery back in Dinkins’ phone so he could play a game. The boy told investigators Dinkins had earlier removed the battery from the phone.

When his father returned to the car, the boy took the battery out of the phone. Cunningham’s motion asserts Dinkins bought Clorox at the Walmart in Clinton.

The boy told investigators that Dinkins then returned to Davenport, stopping at locations near Credit Island. The child described going to Credit Island, where his father got out of the car and walked to a wooded area. He described Dinkins “wiping off a large knife with a rag and Clorox.”

Cunningham’s motion notes that investigators were able to match video surveillance footage of Dinkins at or near the various locations described by his son.

Breasia standing in the dark

In the motion asking to introduce evidence of Dinkins viewing violent pornography, Cunningham outlines how a few days before July 9 Lankford approached Dinkins about spending more time with his son. Dinkins agreed and said he would call Lankford.

On July 9, Dinkins showed up at the home of Lankford’s mother. She was watching all three of Lankford’s children — Breasia, her older brother, and her younger brother, Dinkins’ son.

“While present at the residence, Breasia and her older brother expressed an interest in going to Dinkins’ residence for the evening. Dinkins allowed Breasia to come along for the sleep over, but advised the older brother there was not enough room in his vehicle for all three children,” Cunningham said in the motion.

Cunningham’s motion then details the night the children spent at the apartment Dinkins shared with girlfriend, Culberson.

Breasia’s brother later told investigators that while they were in the apartment, Dinkins spent time with Breasia in the bedroom before both children showered and went to sleep in the bedroom.

Culberson told investigators she woke up at 3:00 a.m. to use the bathroom and had to walk through the bedroom, and she realized Dinkins and Breasia were not in the apartment.

Culberson said she tried to call Dinkins and discovered his phone was charging in the apartment. She said she remained “ ... awake and sat in the chair in the living room in the dark, waiting for Dinkins to return.”

Dinkins returned at 3:30 a.m., and Culberson said she confronted him, asking where Breasia had gone. She said Dinkins went in the bedroom, turned on the light, and went to the closet before taking “an item” from the closet she did not see.

Culberson said that while Dinkins was in the closet, she looked out the bedroom window and saw Breasia standing on the passenger side of Dinkins’ maroon Chevrolet Impala.

Dinkins left the apartment and his son became very upset and was crying. Cunningham’s motion states: “Sometime after sunrise in the early morning hours of July 10th Dinkins returned to the apartment. Breasia was not with him. Culberson described Dinkins as being emotionally agitated.”

Dinkins then left the apartment with his son, and Culberson had to ask Dinkins to take his cell phone.

According to the motion, Dinkins telephoned Lankford at 8:08 a.m., told her Breasia was missing and he was going to the police. She soon discovered he had not called.

After laying out the narrative of July 9 and 10, Cunningham concluded the motion asking “ ... to introduce testimony, regarding the results of the cell phone extraction involving the defendant’s search history related to the sexual abuse of Black female children.

Cunningham asserts Dinkins’ searches match “ ... the demographic of Breasia Terrell as to her age, race and gender” and “... this evidence is extremely probative to prove the defendant’s motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge and identity in the abduction and murder of Breasia.”

Photos: Breasia Terrell, remembered two years later 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-03.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-06.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-01.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-05.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-08.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-10.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-07.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-04.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-02.JPG 032322-qc-nws-Breasia-09.JPG