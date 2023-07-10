This week marks a dark and troubling anniversary.

On July 10, 2020 Breasia Terrell was reported missing. In the days, weeks and months that followed, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, searched fields and waterways throughout Scott and Clinton counties in a desperate search for the 10-year-old.

Her remains were found near DeWitt on March 22, 2021.

Just days after Breasia's disappearance, Henry Earl Dinkins was arrested and charged with violating Iowa's Sex Offender Registry. He was the only person of interest named in Breasia's disappearance and was charged with her kidnapping and murder on May 5, 2021.

Dinkins has a long criminal history that started decades ago. He was convicted of third-degree sexual assault Aug. 23, 1990 — his first offense. He was 17 at the time of the crime and was found guilty of assaulting a girl 13 years old or younger. Dinkins is considered a Tier III offender, the most severe of the three Iowa sex offense tiers. It means the offender committed violence or threatened violence during the assault.

His trial for Breasia's murder is to get underway in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 8.

A winding road to Cedar Rapids

Scott County District Judge Henry Latham scheduled Dinkins' trial in Linn County. That decision was reached in December of 2022, after seven continuances had been granted in the murder case.

The legal process of moving Dinkins' trial from Scott County began when Latham granted a defense motion for a change of venue on March 30, 2022. The Iowa Supreme Court chose the Linn County Courthouse on April 22, 2022.

The attorneys who won Dinkins' venue change are not the attorneys who will represent him at trial. In fact, Dinkins has had three different teams of attorneys since his arrest in July of 2020. He is now represented by Chad and Jennifer Frese, who were appointed to the case April 12, 2022 after Dinkins successfully argued he could not be represented by Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby.

Dinkins has been held in three different jails. He was moved from the Scott County Jail to the Clinton County Jail after the discovery of Breasia's body and is currently being held in Marshall County Jail. That move was made to put him closer to his attorneys.

What happened to Breasia?

On July 10, 2020, officers were sent to 2744 E. 53rd St., Apt. 8, to investigate Breasia's disappearance.

Officers spoke to Dinkins, who told police Breasia was missing when he woke up. Dinkins also told police she had never run away before.

Dinkins' girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, told police she fell asleep at 11 p.m. or midnight July 9. She said when she went to sleep, Dinkins was on the couch in the living room and Breasia and her half-brother were asleep in the bedroom.

While investigators questioned Dinkins and Culberson, the Davenport Police acted quickly in the hours following Breasia's disappearance. Five search warrants were executed on that day:

• A warrant to search Dinkins’ cellphone, a black Samsung phone, was signed by a judge at 1:15 p.m.

• A warrant to search a motor home was signed by a judge at 2:21 p.m.

• A search warrant requesting DNA swabs from Dinkins’ mouth and under his fingernails, and pictures of Dinkins' body, was signed by a judge at 5:26 p.m.

• A search warrant requesting penile swabs from Dinkins was signed at 6:53 p.m.

• At some point on July 10, a search warrant was executed on the Chevrolet Impala Dinkins was known to drive.

Dinkins' statements and those first made by Culberson offered no explanation for what happened to Breasia, but evidence collected by investigators offered a glimpse of what prosecutors have pieced together.

Some of that evidence was revealed in court records.

According to a search warrant, Culberson told police she woke up about 3 a.m. July 10 and discovered Breasia and Dinkins gone. She attempted to call Dinkins, but he had left his cell phone at the apartment. At 7:17 a.m. Culberson texted Dinkins asking where he was. She said he returned home after that text.

When Dinkins came home he picked up his cell phone and then left, saying he was going to look for Breasia.

According to the search warrant, Dinkins' phone records show Culberson attempted to call Dinkins at 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m. Phone records indicate Dinkins' phone was off when the calls were made.

She called Dinkins again at 5:55 a.m., and the call duration was 40 seconds. Phone records also show an outgoing call to Culberson that is 10 seconds long at 6:01 a.m. Culberson attempted to call Dinkins again at 7:12 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., but Dinkins' phone was off during those times.

Dinkins had access to multiple vehicles, including a 2012 black Chevrolet Camaro and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala. The Impala was located within several blocks of the police department, while the Camaro was in the parking lot of 2744 E. 53rd St. and was impounded by police.

On July 14, Culberson asked to speak to detectives. In a follow-up interview, she said she had put Dinkins’ phone on a phone charger at 3 a.m., something she had not told police before. She also denied trying to call Dinkins even though Verizon's phone records show she called him at approximately 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m.

She also disclosed she had seen Dinkins after 3 a.m. on July 10 before he left again. She also said she saw a girl she believed to be Breasia standing outside by Dinkins’ red Impala.

Dinkins' cell phone was tracked to Clinton, where he was seen on video footage at 7:04 a.m. at Walmart buying two bottles of bleach. Dinkins then was tracked back to his trailer on Schmidt Road in Davenport at 8:20 a.m.