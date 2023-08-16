A police officer’s gut instinct launched the initial search for Breasia Terrell.

Davenport police officer Craig Burkle took the witness stand Wednesday and testified that, “Things were just not sitting right” after he responded to the report of a missing child on the morning of July 10, 2020.

Burkle shared his unease with a supervisor, and a large-scale search for the missing 10-year-old was launched. The officer is testifying during the fifth day of Henry Dinkins’ trial for the abduction and slaying of Breasia. Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder.

Breasia and her younger brother, who was 8 years old and is identified in court by the initials D.L., spent the night at the apartment Dinkins shared with his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, on the last night she was seen.

D.L. is Dinkins’ son.

Answering direct questions from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, Burkle said he arrived at the Jersey Meadows apartment complex after 8:30 a.m. He testified that Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, was in the apartment’s parking lot when he arrived and soon was joined by Dinkins.

Burkle told the court Lankford and Dinkins began to argue after Lankford repeatedly said, “You lost my child,” and Dinkins repeated, “I woke up and she was missing.”

Lankford left the apartment complex.

After speaking to Lankford and Dinkins, Burkle searched apartment No. 8, where the children had stayed with Dinkins and Culberson.

Burkle found no trace of Breasia and when he left the apartment, he testified that Dinkins was gone.

“I called him. I called the number he gave me,” Burkle testified. “I got no answer.”

Burkle told the court he called Dinkins six more times before texting him at 10:43 a.m., roughly two hours after he first called Dinkins.

“He did not return the text,” Burkle testified.

Burkle then told the court: “(Dinkins) called me at 12:04 (p.m.) and said he was walking into the police station.”

Under redirect, Burkle said he found it “disturbing” that Dinkins left the scene. When Cunningham asked if it "was unusual” that Dinkins left, Burkle answered, “Yes.”

After searching the apartment and noting Dinkins left, Burkle testified, he made the decision to call his supervisor.

Cunningham showed Burkle’s body camera footage of the officer’s initial contact with Lankford, Dinkins and Culberson.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Chad Frese established that D.L. left with his mother and when he returned, he told Burkle that Dinkins woke Breasia up in the middle of night and said, “Let’s go.”

While questioning Burkle, Frese established that D.L. never mentioned seeing a bloody knife or being in the car when Breasia was shot. The boy testified Monday that he saw Dinkins shoot Breasia.

