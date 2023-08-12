The last words from Breasia Terrell to her mother were typed out in a text message.

“Goodnight Mom,” the 10-year-old wrote when she used Henry Dinkins' cell phone to text Aishia Lankford between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 9, 2020.

Moments later, Lankford replied to her daughter: “Goodnight. I love you Brea. Thank you.”

Hours later — in the early morning of July 10, 2020 — Breasia disappeared.

Dinkins' bench trial entered its second day Friday at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. He is accused of abducting and killing Breasia and faces life in prison if Judge Henry Latham finds him guilty of first-degree kidnapping and murder.

Former Davenport police officer Dustin Garner, a member of the Special Victims Unit when Breasia was reported missing, testified Friday to collecting the text messages between the mother and daughter, as well as other messages on the cell phones used by Lankford and Dinkins.

Garner was one of five witnesses called to the stand Friday by Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and Assistant County Attorney Liz O’Donnell. The last to testify was Breasia's 11-year-old brother, identified in the courtroom as "D.L."

"Brea was gone"

Breasia's younger brother, identified as D.L., testified that he called his sister "Brea." He said they were "really close," and he covered his face with his hands after he offered the description.

He was eight years old when the two stayed the night with his father, Dinkins.

Questioned by O'Donnell, D.L. testified that Dinkins showed up at his grandmother's house on July 9, 2020. He said he wanted Brea and his older brother, identified as C.S., to stay with him at his "dad's house." Only Breasia was allowed to go.

Dinkins took D.L. and Breasia in his black Camaro to the apartment he shared with Andrea Culberson. He played Grand Theft Auto in the living room while Breasia, Dinkins and Culberson were on the bed in the apartment's only bedroom.

D.L. testified that it "was weird," because his father left him alone. He told the court that his mother dropped clothes off for both children, including pajamas. He said Breasia tried to bring the family dog back to the apartment, but she wasn't allowed.

D.L. then testified to the next "weird thing" that happened: After both children had taken separate showers, they were each given one of Dinkins' T-shirts to wear to bed. He said the shirts were long on them, "going to about my knees."

In response to questions from O'Donnell, and just before the court adjourned for the weekend, D.L. told the court that Breasia fell asleep before him and that after he fell asleep he felt "a kick" on his leg. He testified that the two had shared a bed before and Breasia never kicked him.

He said he woke up later and "Brea was gone." He also testified that he felt that Dinkins "took her, because he was gone." He told the court Culberson was awake and looking out the window in the bedroom. That window faced the parking lot.

D.L. testified that Dinkins returned "when there was a little bit of daylight" and his father was "acting a little weird." He said Dinkins "grabbed something out of the closet and left."

D.L. then said Dinkins returned a second time, then left. He said his father returned a third time.

"He came for me," D.L. told the court.

His testimony is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A 4XL T-shirt

Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer returned to the stand during the second day of testimony Friday in Dinkins’ murder trial. Peiffer said Breasia wore a size 4XL T-shirt to bed the night before she disappeared from the apartment.

She was reported missing on the morning of July 10, 2020, and Dinkins was immediately considered a person of interest in the case. Her remains were recovered near a small pond in rural Clinton County on March 22, 2021. Dinkins was charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder in early May of 2021.

Peiffer testified that when Breasia’s remains were recovered, investigators found a 4XL T-shirt nearby.

That testimony came after Dinkins' attorney, Chad Frese, cross-examined Peiffer, raising the issue of an investigation of a murder in Clinton that was committed roughly 10 days after Breasia disappeared.

Frese noted a bloody child’s T-shirt was found in the trunk of a car and that shirt was roughly the size of shirt worn by Breasia. Peiffer said the evidence never was considered connected to Breasia’s disappearance. After Frese suggested the evidence was never tested, Peiffer said the shirts from Clinton were tested, and the blood did not match Breasia's.

Frese then asked Peiffer if Breasia’s blood was ever found in Dinkins’ Impala, Camaro or mobile trailer.

Peiffer answered no.

Frese asked if any trace evidence of Breasia, including blood, hair or other fluids, was ever found in the case. The witness again answered no.