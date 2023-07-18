The Buffalo Police Department has released the name of the man who drowned in a boating accident Friday in the Mississippi River.

Michael Eskridge, 48, of Davenport, lost his balance and fell into the river, police said.

Buffalo police and other emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of West Front Street at 6:18 p.m. Friday.

Eskridge was taken out of the river at about 9 p.m.

The Buffalo Fire Department, Montpelier Fire Department, Muscatine Search and Rescue, Scott County Conservation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Photos: Aerial images show devastation left by Hurricane Ian across Florida