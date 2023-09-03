The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly Grand Mound man.

Chief Deputy Steve Diesch said that at about 8 a.m. Sunday the Clinton County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that an 83-year-old man was missing from Grand Mound.

James Lawyer was last seen on foot south of Grand Mound in the 2100 block of 270th Street.

Lawyer was last seen wearing multicolored blue plaid pants and a red sweater with a blue T-shirt underneath.

Lawyer is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 147 pounds.

Lawyer suffers from dementia and is hard of hearing.

Anyone with information about Lawyer’s whereabouts is asked to call 563-242-9211, extension 2.