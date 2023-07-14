A Clinton man is charged for allegedly hitting, throwing, choking and kicking his mother’s dog during an argument on July 6, Clinton Police said.

Riley Nathaniel Mathew Stage, 24, is charged in Clinton County District Court with one count of animal abuse. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison term of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Jaci Schumacher, on July 6, Schumacher was sent to 222 ½ 5th Ave. N to investigate a domestic disturbance.

Suzanne Cousins stated that she and her son, Riley Stage, got into an argument. Cousins was holding her dog “Mooch” at the time.

Cousins said that Stage repeatedly hit Mooch and threw Mooch across the room. Cousins stated she had to get in between her son and the dog to protect the dog.

Cousins had a puncture wound to her lower left leg, the result of her keeping her son away from Mooch.

Stage had scratches on his legs, arms and chest.

Schumacher said she saw Mooch in the backyard. The dog was lethargic, had labored breathing and had his head down and his tail between his legs.

Schumacher said that was very unlike the dog as she had dealt with Mooch on several different occasions when Mooch was always energetic and playful.

On July 11, Schumacher went to Ambassador Animal Hospital in Clinton where staff told her that Cousins brought Mooch in on July 6 on an emergency basis. Cousins informed the staff that Stage was kicking, choking and throwing Mooch around.

Schumacher said in her affidavit that Dr. Scott Solberg provided a written statement along with a copy of daily observation entries for Mooch. The statement said that Mooch suffered swelling in the neck and under the jaw that was severe and consistent with abuse and choking. Mooch developed a collapsed trachea, likely a direct result from the neck trauma.

There was a sway to the dog’s gait and his head tilted to the right were indications of physical abuse.

Mooch was unable to eat and drink normally which hospital staff believed was directly connected to the severe swelling in the throat that was caused by continuous trauma.

Stage was arrested Thursday. He was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $2,000. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Friday in Clinton County District Court at which time a judge will scheduled a preliminary hearing.