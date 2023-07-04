A Clinton, Iowa, man awaiting trial in Rock Island County on gun and drug charges is wanted by Clinton Police for allegedly shooting two people Sunday night and Monday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Allen Jackson, 39, on a charge of attempted murder, according to news releases from the Clinton Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

At 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Clinton Police were sent to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center to investigate a man who had gone to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he knows Jackson and named him as the shooter.

On Monday at 12:42 a.m., Clinton Police were again sent to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center to investigate a second shooting. A woman with several gunshot wounds told police she also knows Jackson.

Evidence was collected indicating the two shootings were connected.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or contact Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 563-252-6595 or 888-883-8015.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson was arrested March 30 in Rock Island County on one count each of manufacture and delivery of between 100-400 grams of a cocaine analogue, or “crack,” and armed habitual offender. Each of the charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Jackson also is charged in that case with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

A $50,000 cash bond was posted for Jackson on April 27 to have him released from the Rock Island County Jail. A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 13 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.