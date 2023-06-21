A Bettendorf men who is appealing his conviction and prison sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming people in his home and then destroying evidence of the crime was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violating the terms of Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry statutes.

Clinton Randolph VanFossen, 62, is charged with three counts of sex offender-registration violation-first offense. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of two years.

VanFossen was booked into Scott County Jail at 11:32 a.m. He was released at 3:04 p.m. after posting $6,000 for his bond rather than going through a bonding company.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Joshua Wall, VanFossen failed to report to the sex offender registry that he was issued a passport on May 22, 2023.

VanFossen also failed to report to the sex offender registry that he has had an Outlook email account since a purchase of a computer in 2020.

Also, VanFossen failed to report that he drove his father-in-law’s Buick Encore from Alta, Iowa, to his home in Bettendorf.

People who are required to register on Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry must register all email addresses they use, must inform the registry if they possess a valid passport, and must register all vehicles they potentially could be driving.

A first appearance on the charges will be held at a later date in Scott County District Court.

VanFossen is a former science teacher at Davenport West High School.

VanFossen is currently awaiting word from the Iowa Court of Appeals on whether his conviction and sentence for invasion of privacy and obstructing prosecution are affirmed or if he gets a new trial.

As he was convicted of the charges, VanFossen must register on Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry despite that he has appealed.

VanFossen was charged on Jan. 16, 2020, with five counts of invasion of privacy and one count of preventing apprehension or obstructing prosecution. Each is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

He also was charged with one count of mechanical eavesdropping, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

The videos were taken between Dec. 26, 2019, and Jan. 4. 2020.

A bench trial was held in October of 2022.

After finding VanFossen guilty of the charges, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced VanFossen to two years in prison on three of the seven counts to run consecutive to one another, or back-to-back.

On the other three aggravated misdemeanors, Corbin sentenced FanVossen to two years in prison on each count, and to one year in jail on the serious misdemeanor. Those sentences are to run concurrent to one another and concurrent to the sentences on the other three counts.

In total, VanFossen was sentenced to six years in prison, but that does not take into account when he would be deemed eligible for parole.