The Quad-Cities culinary community came together over the past six weeks to support those impacted by the collapse of The Davenport at the end of May, raising thousands of dollars to do so.

A group of local coffee shops on June 20 donated 25% of their daily proceeds to the Quad Cities Community Foundation and the Red Cross. In total they raised just over $4,100.

"My goal was at least $3,500, so to get over $4,000 was amazing to me," said Stevee Gillum, general manager of Scooter's Coffee in Milan.

Gillum said she wanted to help those left without their homes and livelihoods and brought the idea to her boss, who decided to try and expand efforts to other coffee shops.

The coffee shops who partnered for fundraising included local Scooter's Coffee and Kick Serve Coffee locations, Coffee Hound, Java Java, Wholly Grinds and Cool Beanz. They reported a spike in sales for the day as well, Gillum said, helped by word-of-mouth from customers.

"(Customers) were really excited for it, and then they actually started telling people about it as well," Gillum said. "We also handed out flyers, and they were kind of helping spread that news that we're doing this."

Coffee shops weren't the only businesses to raise funds in past weeks for those impacted by the collapse. R Bar in Davenport raised $1,000 and collected four trucks worth of items for those who lost everything, and Bummer City Inc., parent company of Armored Gardens, Analog Arcade Bar and Devon's Complaint Dept., raised $3,266 and donated an additional $1,000.

"I'm truly grateful that we live in a community that's willing to help each other out and really be there when it counts," Gillum said.

Photos: Demolition continues Tuesday on the collapsed The Davenport apartments