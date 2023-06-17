After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department are once again hosting the annual law enforcement camp to give hands-on experience to youth considering a career in law enforcement.

This year’s camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13, and from 9 a.m. to noon July 14.

Davenport Police Lt. Nick Shorten said the camp is a one-week, 27-hour program that will give high school and college students interested in law enforcement a look into “a day in the life of a police officer.”

Shorten said the camp will give participants “hands-on experience" by allowing them to engage in activities that will help lead to a deeper understanding of police policies and procedures as well as investigative and patrol practices.

“This is a great opportunity to engage the community and show young people what we do and helping to build positive relationships,” Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said. “It also allows those that may be interested in law enforcement to ask questions and learn about the profession so that they can better prepare themselves for the future career opportunities in law enforcement.”

Topics will include police and jail facility tours, arrests and handcuffing, building searches, traffic stops, crime scene investigations, firearms safety and range experience, mock trials and forensics.

“The Police Camp is an excellent way to get the next generation interested in law enforcement,” Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. “For those who eventually choose not to go into this career it’s still a great way to create an understanding between law enforcement and young adults.”

The camp costs $65 for the week, but scholarships are available.

To register, visit the Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp on the City of Davenport’s website at https://www.davenportiowa.com/government/departments/police/iowa_quad_city_law_enforcement_camp and follow the registration link.

The registration deadline is June 26.

For more information contact Nick Shorten at 563-888-3565.