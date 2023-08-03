Attorneys for Davenport and one of its police officers argue the officer’s actions on the day he shot Bobby Jo Klum were justified.

Officer Mason Roth fatally shot Klum on Oct. 13, 2021, as Klum walked the streets in the area of the 800 block of Iowa Street with what would later be found to be a BB gun pointed at his own head, according to previous reporting.

Nicole Klum, Klum’s wife, and Wanda Albright, his mother, are suing the city and Roth, arguing the shooting was unnecessary and Roth’s decision to fire was based on a faulty training premise.

Roth, they argue in the complaint, was improperly trained to essentially “shoot first and ask questions later” based on concepts promoted by an entity called Force Science Institute. Those concepts, the suit says, have been rejected by legitimate professional and academic institutions as pseudoscience.

In countering these allegations, the attorneys representing Roth and Davenport have repeatedly cited the Scott County Attorney’s ruling that Roth acted appropriately.

In December, 2021, then Scott County Attorney Mike Walton ruled the shooting was justified, according to previous reporting. Walton said Roth feared a hostage situation or mass shooting when Klum, with what Roth thought was a gun, began moving toward bystanders.

“Roth shot Klum on October 13, 2021 because he reasonably believed that Klum presented a danger to others and that Klum died as a result,” according to the defendants’ answer to the suit’s allegations. The city and Roth’s answer was filed on July 19.

The defendants’ answer also denies the allegation that Davenport trained its officer “using pseudo-scientific principals advanced by a discredited organization.”

The plaintiffs’ allegations about Force Science Institute include hearsay in one instance, the answer states. They also include arguments of the plaintiffs’ attorneys and violate federal rules concerning the filing of civil pleadings.

Those allegations therefore do not require a response on the part of the defendants, the answer states.

“To the extent a response is required, defendants deny the allegations (in those parts of the complaint)," the defendants’ response said.

The institute is not named as a defendant in the suit, which is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The next hearing in the case is set for Aug. 16.

The plaintiffs also make numerous other allegations in the complaint. The defendants’ responses to those allegations include:

Allegation: Initial attempts to use less-lethal means to subdue Klum indicated other officers deemed the use of deadly force unnecessary under the circumstances.

Answer: Denied without providing specific reasoning.

Allegation: No supervisor on scene that day approved the use of lethal force.

Answer: “Defendants admit no supervisor on the scene specifically authorized the use of lethal force, but deny the implication that such approval was required and further deny all other allegations (in that paragraph of the complaint).”

Allegation: Roth, because of faulty training, shot Klum despite Roth having adequate distance and cover from Klum.

Answer: The response denies this allegation and repeats that Roth’s actions were deemed reasonable and justified by the police department, state investigators and Walton.

Allegation: Roth’s fear of a hostage situation was unfounded because video footage showed no bystanders near Klum when the fatal shooting occurred.

Answer: The response denies this allegation and repeats that Roth’s actions were deemed reasonable and justified by the police department, state investigators and Walton.