A Davenport man faces several charges, accused of choking a person with a shower curtain and shoving her down stairs.

Scott County authorities have charged Devin Michael Sird, 26, with willful injury causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to county court records. The charges stem from acts investigators say Sird committed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 300 block of East 11th Street in Davenport.

Sird slammed the person into a bathtub by her neck, then choked her with the plastic shower curtain, police said.

He then pointed a black handgun at the female, who fled to the back door, where Sird pushed her down the stairs, court records state.

The victim, whose age was not provided in the court records, had bleeding cuts, redness and swelling on her neck.

Court documents state that she was sent to the hospital, because she was having trouble breathing, but did not provide further details on her condition.

Police served a search warrant at the apartment, where they found the shower curtain torn from the shower rod and broken bottles and other items scattered around the bathroom and in the bathtub, police said.

They also found a black BB gun in a closet and three marijuana bongs containing burnt marijuana residue at various places in the residence, records state.

Sird was free Monday afternoon on a $7,300 bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

He has a court date scheduled for Tuesday.