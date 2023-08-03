A Davenport man has been arrested for allegedly purchasing firearms and then selling the guns to prohibited people, including friends and street gang members, after obliterating the serial numbers.

Kaleb Cole Barton, 23, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of providing false information in acquiring a weapon.

The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit and a search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective Cpl. Daniel Reeves, between May 2021 and February of 2023, Barton purchased 18 firearms and selling the weapons to people for a profit.

To purchase the firearms, Barton made false statements on ATF Form 4473.

Police arrested Barton on Wednesday on one charge relating to the purchase of a Glock 26 9mm pistol. On Nov. 26, 2022, Barton purchased the weapon from Davenport Guns. On ATF Form 4473, he provided a false address, a false declaration of narcotics use, and a false declaration of being the actual buyer-transferee of the firearm. During a post-Miranda interview, Barton admitted to purchasing the gun for a friend.

According to the search warrant, Davenport Police were tipped off to the scheme in January by a confidential source. The source told Reeves that Barton was purchasing firearms and selling them to juvenile members of the Savage Life street gang in Davenport.

The source told Reeves that Barton would purchase the weapons from various gun stores. Barton would then scratch off the serial numbers and sell them for twice the price.

In messages over Facebook, Barton admits to having firearms for sale and listed the sale prices.

A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives aided in the investigation and found that Barton purchased 18 firearms in the past two years, and that the last purchase was on Nov. 26, 2022.

According to the search warrant, as Reeves was conducting separate gun and narcotics investigations in February of this year, he discovered further information that Barton was supplying guns. Additionally, Barton has been selling marijuana and marijuana wax.

Barton was booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. During a first appearance in Scott County District Court on the charge, Magistrate Stephen Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 22.

Wing then released Barton from jail on Barton’s own promise to appear at future court proceedings.

Federal authorities could take over the case under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

Under federal law, before December 2022, a person providing false statements on Form 4473 could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison. Any false information provided on Form 4473 after December 2022 carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.