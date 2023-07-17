A Davenport man is accused of fleeing police on his motorcycle at speeds reaching 130 mph.

Ryan James Couper, 21, fled an Iowa State trooper’s attempted traffic stop at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Utah Avenue and River Drive in Davenport, according to court records. The trooper stated in the document that the reason for the attempted stop was Couper was traveling at about 87 mph in a 50 mph zone. His motorcycle also had no license plate.

At the time of the attempted stop, the trooper was eastbound on River Driver in a marked patrol car and in full uniform, according to court records. The trooper saw the motorcycle approaching from behind, checked its speed and pulled over. The motorcycle’s driver, later identified as Couper, then made a U-turn and went west toward Interstate 280.

The trooper turned on the squad’s lights and sirens and pursued Couper, who traveled through intersections at more than 100 mph, ignoring traffic signals as he went, court records state.

He several times looked back at the police vehicle before continuing to flee, the records state.

The pursuit ended at 110th Avenue and southbound U.S. Highway 61 when police arrested Couper, court records state. The trooper searched him and found a Glock 9mm pistol in his waistband, police said.

Couper admitted, apparently while talking on his cell phone, to fleeing police, court records state.

The documents also indicate that Couper made several other statements, including that he traveled up to 130 mph during the chase, was on unsupervised probation, and did not have a driver’s license, registration or insurance.

When investigators checked his license, they found it was suspended, records state.

The state patrol brought Couper to the Scott County Jail at 12:12 p.m. on Sunday and he was free on $8,100 bond just over an hour later, according to the Scott County Jail website.

He has been charged with eluding and being a person who is ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, according to court records.

Couper is scheduled to make an appearance in court on Tuesday.