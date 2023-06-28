A Davenport man is facing sexual abuse charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Timothy Lee Millard, 27, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ryan Strom, between November 2022 and February 2023 Millard inappropriately touched a 5-year-old old girl, and an 8-year-old boy. The girl turned 6 in February.

Millard was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing and set bond.

Millard was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail.