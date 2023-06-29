Scott County authorities allege a Davenport man injured an Iowa State trooper and damaged a squad car while fleeing a traffic stop.

Jordyn M. Puckett, 24, Davenport, faces multiple charges, including eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, leave scene of accident-injury and first-degree criminal mischief, according to county court records. They stem from actions authorities accuse Puckett of taking beginning about 10 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 80 near Walcott.

The Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop Puckett, who was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix, because of an expired registration, the wrong registration being affixed to the license plate and because he and a passenger were not wearing seatbelts, court records state. Puckett initially stopped, but sped away as a trooper approached.

During the ensuing pursuit, Puckett struck a squad car near 53rd Street and Northwest Boulevard in Davenport, causing minor injuries to the trooper driving it, court records state. He’d just driven into, then out of, a ditch to avoid traffic when he hit the squad. After the collision, he continued trying to flee law enforcement.

Court records state the collision disabled the squad car. The damage was estimated at $10,000.

Authorities also accuse Puckett of exceeding the speed limit by at least 25 mph during the pursuit, passing unsafely multiple times, driving left of the centerline, ignoring traffic signals and driving off road, court records state.

Puckett crashed into several vehicles at a stop light near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Lillie Avenue, court records state. The collision disabled the Grand Prix he was driving.

Puckett has also been charged with possession of controlled substance- marijuana, first offense; possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine, first offense; and failure to affix drug stamp, court records state.

Those charges stem from a search of the Grand Prix after the crash, court records state. A drug dog performed an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted to drugs.

When they searched the Grand Prix, investigators found two baggies, one with 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and the other with 7 grams of suspected marijuana, according to court records. The methamphetamine did not include the appropriate drug tax stamp.

Police also recovered syringes and a digital scale from the Grand Prix, records state.

After he was Mirandized, Puckett admitted that the substances and paraphernalia belonged to him and confirmed the substances were marijuana and methamphetamine.

Puckett has a prior conviction for felony eluding from Clinton County from January and his license has been revoked since February, court records state. That revocation does not expire until February, 2024.

He remained in custody Thursday morning on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail website.

His next court date was not available Thursday morning.

Canadian wildfires continue to affect air quality