A Davenport man is accused of providing false information on an ATF form while attempting to buy a gun at a Davenport gun store, Police said.

Nasir Amarion Beechum, 21, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of giving false information in acquiring a firearm. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Bryan Butt, on June 20, Beechum went to Davenport Guns, 3701 Mississippi Ave., and attempted to purchase a Glock 23 semiautomatic handgun.

While completing ATF Form 4473, Beechum provided a false residential address.

A warrant for Beechum’s arrest was issued June 23 by District Court Judge Stuart Werling.

Beechum was arrested Thursday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released after posting $6,000 in cash bonds; $5,000 for the gun charge in Scott County, and $1,000 for an interstate hold out of Rock Island County.

Beechum will make a first appearance on the charge at a later date at which time a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing.

Federal authorities could take over the case. Providing false information on ATF Form 4473 carries a maximum federal prison sentence of 15 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.