A Davenport man is accused of setting fire to a house he owns in order to collect insurance money, Davenport Fire Department officials said.

Adam Mardell Anderson, 35, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of second-degree arson and insurance fraud.

The arson charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while the charge for insurance fraud is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Fire Department Capt. Aaron Mack, on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:05 a.m., firefighters were sent to 1618 Kirkwood Boulevard for a structure fire.

The single-family, one-story frame home, two-bedroom home was built in 1952.

Anderson had purchased the house on contract in 2016, according to Scott County Assessor electronic records.

Anderson told fire investigators and his insurance company that the fire was sparked by a malfunctioning electrical outlet in the kitchen.

However, evidence indicated that that Anderson started the fire intentionally and that it caused more than $750 in damage.

A warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued Tuesday by Senior District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor. Anderson was arrested Thursday and booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:30 p.m. He was released from the jail at 4:52 p.m. after posting a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Anderson will make a first appearance on the charges at a later date. At that time a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.