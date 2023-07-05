A Davenport man awaiting trial on a burglary charge in Rock Island County and an operating while intoxicated charge in Scott County was arrested by Davenport Police for allegedly shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident Monday night.

Steven Kyle Bolio, 31, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Benjamin Betsworth, at 6:29 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road to investigate a report of shots fired.

Bolio was operating a 2005 silver Buick Terraza minivan when he became involved in a road rage incident. Bolio fired a single shot striking the other vehicle involved in passenger side door.

While responding to the call officers saw the van traveling south on Marquette Street at West Kimberly Road. Bolio then fled west on West 35th Street and then south through an alleyway exiting onto West 34th Street. Fleeing westbound on 34th Street, Bolio’s vehicle reached speeds of 50 mph.

Bolio crossed the intersection if West 34th and Division streets and continued into Northwest Park where the van came to rest in a field. He was charged with eluding, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Bolio was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:48 p.m. Monday. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.

Bolio was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.

Due to his felony record, Bolio is not allow to possess a firearm or ammunition.

During a hearing Feb. 20, 2019, in Scott County District Court, Bolio pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. He was sentenced April 5, 2019, to three years on supervised probation by Scott County District Judge Henry Latham.

He violated his probation and on Feb. 24, 2020, he was sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections by District Judge John Telleen.

Bolio was paroled on Aug. 26, 2020, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. However, he violated his parole and was once again sentenced to prison on Aug. 25, 2021. He was released from prison on March 21, 2022.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Bolio made a first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years. A pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for Thursday in Circuit Court. Bolio was out on bond in that case.

Bolio also is scheduled to go to trial July 31 in Scott County District Court on a charge of operating while intoxicated-second offense. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.