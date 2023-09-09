A Davenport man is accused of taking nude photos of a teenage girl with a camera he hid in her bedroom, police said.

Nathaniel Wade Marchant, 41, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, on Sept. 5, a woman called police to her home after finding nude images of her 13-year-old daughter on Marchant’s cell phone.

The woman was going through Marchant’s phone when she discovered the images of her daughter in various conditions of undress.

According to the affidavits, Marchant hid the camera inside a USB charging station that was in the teen’s bedroom. The teen was not aware the camera was there.

The images were on the device with two different dates in June, 2022.

Marchant was arrested Thursday.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Paul Aitken scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Sept. 15.

Marchant was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.