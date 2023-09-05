A Davenport man is facing drug and gun charges after he allegedly was caught by Iowa State Patrol troopers with a bag of cocaine and a 9mm pistol early Sunday.

Herman Tasean McHenry, 40, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 100 grams but less than 500 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

McHenry also is charged with one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, eluding with a speed over 25 mph, failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp and assault on a police officer. Each of those charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits, McHenry was driving a 2007 Ford Focus east on 15th Street from Harrison Street. He was stopped by Iowa State Patrol for driving without headlights and gave the trooper several names and dates of birth. The trooper also saw a bag of marijuana and smelled alcohol in the car.

McHenry fled the stop and turned onto Scott Street, at which point the trooper lost sight of the car, the affidavits said.

About 20 minutes later the trooper was searching the area with another trooper and saw McHenry, according to the affidavits. McHenry failed to follow commands and the troopers attempted to subdue him with a Taser, but that was ineffective, and a foot pursuit ensued.

While the troopers were wrestling with McHenry on the ground, McHenry attempted several times to reach into the right pocket of his shorts, the affidavits said. Troopers were able to handcuff McHenry before he could get his hand in his pocket, in which they found almost 140 grams of cocaine and a 9mm handgun.

McHenry is not allowed to possess a firearm as he has a 2015 felony conviction in Indiana.

McHenry agreed to a standard field sobriety test, which he failed. He refused to provide a breath sample. In addition to the felony charges, McHenry also is charged with operating under the influence-first offense, possession of marijuana-first offense, driving without a license, failure to use safety belts and failure to use headlamps.

While being booked into the Scott County Jail it was learned that McHenry is wanted out of Mesa County Colorado on a charge of money laundering.

During a first appearance on the charges Sunday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 13.

McHenry was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $5,000, cash or surety, for the Scott County charges, and $100,000, cash or surety, for the Colorado charge.

Federal authorities could take over the case filed in Scott County under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime