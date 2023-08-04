A Davenport man whose criminal history includes convictions for trafficking in cocaine base, or crack, at both the federal and state levels was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling crack and powder cocaine, Davenport police said.

Dale Ganaway Lucas, Jr., 38, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver between 40-200 grams of cocaine base, or crack, and possession with the intent to deliver between 100-500 grams of cocaine.

Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Lucas also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of cocaine base, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also is facing three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Benjamin Piotter, at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit made contact with Lucas at a convenience store in the 3100 block of Rockingham Road in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Lucas was driving a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica that officers searched.

From the driver’s side door pocket, officers seized 12.5 grams of crack that had been separated into three plastic bags ready for sale. From under the radio officer seized 2.8 grams of marijuana. Officers also seized $779 in cash from the center console.

Officers then served a search warrant at Lucas’ home in the 6500 block of Cedar Street.

From the basement they seized a total of 82.85 grams of crack cocaine that was hidden in a vacuum cleaner, two digital scales with cocaine residue and packaging materials that were in a shoe box.

From the kitchen officers seized 224.15 grams of powder cocaine located in a flour bag in the cabinets. Also seized from the kitchen were three Pyrex dishes found underneath the sink. Officers also seized baking soda used for cutting the cocaine, packaging materials, and a vacuum sealer.

From the northeast bedroom officers seized $350 in cash that was hidden in a woman’s bathrobe, another $320 that was located in a brown paper bag on a table, 2.6 grams of psychedelic mushrooms in the TV stand as well as some THC wax.

During a first appearance on the charges held Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 11.

Lucas was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $60,000 cash-only bond.

Lucas has twice been convicted for selling cocaine and cocaine base, once at the federal level and once at the state level.

On March 31, 2006, Lucas pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Kansas City, Missouri. He had been indicted on Nov. 17, 2004.

On Sept. 19, 2006, U. S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey sentenced Lucas to 130 months in federal prison, or 10 years and 10 months. On March 13, 2009, his sentenced was reduced to 110 months, and then on Nov. 11, 2011, his sentence was reduced to 92 months. He was ordered to serve four years on federal supervised release.

He was placed on supervised release in January of 2012. While on Supervised release Lucas moved to the Quad-Cities without informing the federal authorities in Missouri.

On Sept. 17, 2014, Rock Island Police were surveilling Lucas at a house in the 3500 block of 9 ½ Street.

During a traffic stop on that date, Rock Island Police spoke with Lucas and they returned to his residence where Lucas gave police consent to search.

During the search, officers seized from Lucas’s person 39.1 grams of crack and powder cocaine that were packaged in six separate bags.

In the home officers found .5 grams of methylenemethamphetamine, or MDMA, also known as ecstasy, a digital scale with cocaine residue and $7,490 in cash. Lucas was still on federal supervised release at the time.

Lucas told Rock Island Police he sold cocaine for profit and that he had purchased a kilo of cocaine for $36,000 in Kansas City, Kansas and would be able to buy cocaine for police if given the opportunity. Lucas told police he sells an ounce of crack cocaine for $1,900.

Rock Island Police released Lucas when he agreed to cooperate further in the investigation.

Lucas, however, failed to work with police. His whereabouts were unknown from Sept. 18, 2014, until he was arrested on March 26, 2015, and charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with possession with the intent to deliver cocaine analogue, or crack.

He pleaded guilty to trafficking crack and on Aug. 28, 2015, Lucas was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His federal supervised release also was revoked and on March 14, 2016, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Lucas to 18 months in federal prison for violating his release. That sentence was served consecutively to his prison sentence in the Rock Island County case.

Lucas was last released from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons on April 9, 2019.