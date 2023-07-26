Officers with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit arrested a Davenport man on Tuesday in connection with a months-long meth trafficking investigation.

Dylan James Staggs, 29, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Staggs also is charged with one count of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Wyatt Flickinger, at 8:02 a.m. on March 29, 2023, officers with the Special Operations Unit were searching a home at 928 Iroquois Drive in Davenport when Staggs walked in the front door of the residence.

Detectives were in the process of searching the home when Staggs walked in.

Officers detained Staggs and asked if he was in possession of anything illegal.

Flickinger said Staggs began to cry and told officers he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Flickinger located a container in Staggs’ pants pocket that contained two plastic bags, one of which held 15.45 grams of meth while the other bag had 9.85 grams of meth, for a total weight of 25.3 grams.

Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that Staggs was in possession of 253 doses of meth.

During a post-Miranda interview Staggs admitted to officers that he sold meth. A search of his phone showed messages that indicated he was selling drugs.

The search warrant led to the arrest on May 9 of the home’s resident, 35-year-old Maisa Skaff-Popp, on charges of child endangerment-meth exposure, and gathering where controlled substances are used, each of which is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Skaff-Popp also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Skaff-Popp is free on bond. She has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Aug. 11 in Scott County District Court.

Staggs was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in District Court when a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.

The investigation by the Special Operations Unit is continuing.