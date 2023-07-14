A 48-year-old Davenport man drowned in the Mississippi River on Friday, Buffalo Police said.

Sgt. Rich Aleksiejczyk said authorities were called to 1102 W. Front St. at about 6:20 p.m. for a man in the river.

The victim was located deceased on the Buffalo side of the Mississippi River a short time later, Aleksiejczyk said.

The man’s name was being withheld Friday night pending notification of family.

Buffalo Police were assisted at the scene by the Buffalo Fire Department, Montpelier Fire Department, Muscatine fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Scott County Park Rangers.