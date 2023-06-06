A 22-year-old Davenport man who pleaded guilty to shooting a man in 2018 and was released from prison in January was charged Tuesday for shooting a man to death early Monday on Davenport’s west end.

Christian Lee Jessee is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of John Kevin Gilmartin, 26, in the 100 block of South Pine Street.

The charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jessee also is charged with assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, as a felon in possession of a firearm and for criminal gang participation.

According to a news release and arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Lauren Anderson, officers were sent to the intersection of West 1st and Pine streets at 1:15 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired with a victim.

The victim, Gilmartin, was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Jessee shot Gilmartin to death.

Davenport Police arrested Jessee on Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1,000.

After the murder charge was filed, Jessee was being held Tuesday night without bond.

Jessee is expected to make a first appearance on the murder and other charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court where a judge will schedule a preliminary hearing.

When he was 17, Jessee pleaded guilty to shooting a man in the stomach in May of 2018. He was charged as an adult, and in February of 2019, he pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury resulting in serious injury and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

At 12:58 a.m. May 14, 2018, Davenport police officers responded to the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired and found a man who had been shot in the stomach.

The man told officers he was involved in an argument with Jessee, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

At 1:04 a.m. on May 18, 2018, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 3800 block of Spring Street and arrested Jessee. A gun reported stolen by a family member was recovered from the vehicle.

During his sentencing in April of 2019, Jessee admitted he was high when he shot the man and said he was ready to turn his life around.

“I don’t feel like prison is what I need to be better,” he said. “I just need support and help because ... I just want to get out and be productive, be a good person, start college when I get out."

Jessee was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the intimidation and willful injury charges, and five years in prison on the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences were to run concurrently, or at the same time.

Jessee was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Jan. 30.

The victim, Gilmartin, was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections less than a month ago, on May 14.

In November of 2017, Gilmartin was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Class C felony charges of first-degree theft and second-degree arson, and five years in prison on a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft. The sentences were to run concurrently, or at the same time.