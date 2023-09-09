Rock Island Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 43 Street and 7th Avenue.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was eastbound on 7th Avenue when it struck a Hyundai Elantra that was northbound on 43rd Street crossing 7th Avenue.

Rock Island firefighters extricated the driver of the Elantra from the car.

Both the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Wayne Taylor Jr., 33, of Davenport, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 34-year-old man, were taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the driver of the Elantra was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of Taylor's death is multiple traumatic injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”