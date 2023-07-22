A Davenport man currently serving a mandatory 15-years in prison for shooting at law enforcement officers in Iowa County will now serve an additional mandatory five-years in prison after he was sentenced on Scott County robbery and theft convictions.

During a sentencing hearing held Thursday in Scott County District Court, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced Jeremy Lee Krapp, 34, to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on a charge of the lesser included offense of second-degree robbery.

Corbin ordered that Krapp must serve 50% of the sentence, or five years, before he can become eligible for parole. The sentence is to run consecutive, or back-to-back, to the mandatory 15-year sentence Krapp is currently serving after shooting at police in Iowa County in 2020.

Corbin also sentenced Krapp to 10 years in prison on a charge of first-degree theft that is to be served concurrent, or at the same time, to the sentence on the robbery conviction.

Krapp had pleaded guilty to the robbery and theft charges during a hearing May 17, 2023, in district court. Charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree theft were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, at 7:37 p.m. on March 6, 2020, police were flagged down in the area of West River Drive and Marquette Street.

Krapp had pointed a handgun at the victims and robbed them. He ordered the victims to strip naked and threatened to kill them one by one.

Krapp fled the scene on one of the victim’s vehicles, a 1996 Oldsmobile Aurora with Illinois plates.

At 5:44 a.m. on March 7, 2020, Krapp was arrested in Iowa County after shooting a black Taurus handgun at an Iowa Department of Natural Resources truck that had its red and blue lights flashing.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Pahl, the bullet went through the back right door and exited the back left window.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Bolen was sitting in the passenger seat while DNR officer Jeff Harrison was driving.

Krapp pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of a peace officer while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana-third offense.

Two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer were dropped in the plea agreement.

On Jun 9, 2020, Krapp received a 30-year prison sentence for which he was ordered to serve 15 years before parole can be granted.

Krapp is currently serving his sentence at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.