A Davenport man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

During a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced William Richard Trudell, 43, to 360 months, or 30 years, on a charge of production of child pornography, and a concurrent sentence of 240 months or 20 years, on a charge of possession of child pornography. Concurrent means that the sentences will be served at the same time.

Trudell will have to serve eight years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to U.S. District Court documents, the case began in July 2019 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip from the MeWe social media platform that nine images of child pornography had been uploaded from an email address that later was linked to Trudell. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed the cybertip to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

According to a search warrant application filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, on Sept. 13, 2019, Davenport police received the information from the Iowa Department of Public Safety about an individual viewing child pornography within Davenport.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety had received the cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the nine images that were viewed.

Most of the images showed naked underage females, some of whom were engaged in sex acts with men.

On Sept. 10, 2019, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation served Mediacom Corp. with a subpoena for the IP address whose owner was identified as William Trudell.

A search warrant was served on Trudell’s social media accounts and electronic devices. It was learned that Trudell had committed sexual abuse of a victim when the victim was between the ages of 14 and 17, and that he had created child pornography of the sexual abuse. Also found were 708 images and 2,935 videos of child pornography.

On Sept. 13, 2022, a federal grand jury charged Trudell with one count each of production of child pornography, receiving child pornography, possession of child pornography and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Trudell pleaded guilty to the charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The case was prosecuted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which began in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 800-284-7821.