A Davenport man accused of making threats against the LGBTQ+ community has accepted a plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

In February, prosecutors charged Austin K. McNeal, 24, with first-degree harassment and threat of terrorism, according to Scott County court records. Authorities accused McNeal of recording an online video on Jan. 31 in which he detailed a plan to commit “mass murder” and claimed to be armed.

The victim, who was not identified in court documents, feared McNeal was an imminent threat, court records state. The video at issue was posted on the BIGO app.

McNeal pleaded guilty to the charges on July 7 as part of the agreement with prosecutors, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to a count of purchase/possess depiction of minor in sex act – first offense in a separate case.

In that case, McNeal was initially charged in a warrant with two purchase/possess counts, according to court records. The investigation that led to those charges began in February with the warrant issued on April 28. It was served on May 1 at the Scott County Jail.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop the second purchase/possess count at sentencing.

The state intends to recommend to the court that McNeal be incarcerated, the plea agreement states. The recommendation will include that the sentences for the terrorism and harassment charges be served concurrently (at the same time) to each other, but back to back with the purchase/possess charge.

That means McNeal could serve up to seven years in prison, the plea agreement states.

His sentencing has been set for Aug. 11, according to court records.