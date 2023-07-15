A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abusing multiple children will spend a minimum of 35 years in prison after he was sentenced Wednesday during a hearing in Scott County District court.

Travis John Paulsen, 36, pleaded guilty on May 3 to four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor aggravated.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing District Judge Joel Barrows sentenced Paulsen to 25 years in prison on each count of second-degree sexual abuse. However, Barrows ordered that counts one and two would be served concurrently, and that counts three and four would be served concurrently, which means a total of 50 years in prison. Concurrently means that the sentences will be served at the same time.

The sentence for counts three and four, though, would be consecutive, or back-to-back, to the sentences for counts one and two.

Barrows ordered that Paulsen serve 70% of each of those 25-year sentences, or 35 years total, before he becomes eligible for parole.

Paulsen also was sentenced to consecutive prison terms of 10 years for the count of lascivious acts with a child, five years for the count of lascivious acts with a child-solicitation, and two years on one of the charges of indecent exposure.

Paulsen then was sentenced to serve three consecutive sentences of 365 days in the Scott County Jail on one count of indecent exposure and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor.

Paulsen will receive credit for the time he has served in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing since his arrest on Aug. 25, 2022.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Evan Obert, police began investigating the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl victim on Feb. 1, 2022. From there the investigation grew.

The abuse of one of the victims occurred between Sept. 15, 2021, and January 19, 2022, with the victim being 5 years old. During this time period, the affidavits state that Paulsen exposed himself to a girl who was 10 or 11 years old at the time.

During the period from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2022, the affidavits state Paulsen abused a girl who was about 8-10 years old at the time. The state crime lab found the child victim’s DNA on a sex toy in Paulsen’s possession.

Another victim was abused between Aug. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, according to the affidavits. The victim was between the ages of 8 and 9 years old when she was sexually abused by Paulsen, and he exposed himself to her.