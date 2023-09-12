A man is dead after a shooting Sunday.

The Davenport Police Department said a person was shot before 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East 14th St.

A media release Monday said the initial investigation found " ... a verbal disagreement between individuals known to each other escalated to a shot being fired."

"A 44-year-old male was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting," the release said.

The man's name is being withheld pending family notifications. The release did not say if anyone was arrested in relation to the shooting.

