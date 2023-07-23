A Davenport man currently on probation in Scott County and wanted on a weapons charge in Rock Island County was arrested Friday for allegedly selling crack cocaine, possessing a firearm and driving a stolen vehicle.

Deandre Julian Hensley, 28, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine base, known as “crack” cocaine, and first-degree theft.

Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

Hensley also is charged with one count each of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Justin Adams, at 1:41 p.m. Friday, officers saw Hensley riding in a blue 2017 Chrysler 300 with a temporary registration plate in the parking lot of the Village Shopping Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road.

Hensley is a suspect in a July 4 shots fired incident in Davenport.

Officers learned that Hensley had an arrest warrant out of Rock Island County for felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. That gun charge is in connection with a shooting incident in which Hensley was struck by gunfire, Adams stated in the affidavit.

Hensley also was wanted on a petition to revoke his two-year probation on a 2021 conviction in Scott County of operating without the owner’s consent a Volkswagen Arteon that had been stolen out of Chicago.

Officers with Davenport’s Emergency Services Team took Hensley into custody on the warrants at the shopping center.

From Hensley’s waistband officers seized a Glock 9mm semiautomatic handgun that had a 31-round extended magazine.

From his pants pockets officers seized 7.4 grams of crack cocaine and $238 in cash.

A registration check was then done on the Chrysler 300 which showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chicago in April of this year.

Hensley has felony convictions in Illinois for residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance, and convictions in 2015 in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. He is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

During a first appearance on the charges Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 1.

Hensley was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $109,500.

The bonds are $30,000 for the new Scott County charges; $75,000 for the Rock Island County weapons charge' $2,500 for a charge of third-degree criminal mischief from Aug. 11, 2022, after he allegedly cut off his GPS unit by which he was being tracked by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services; and, $2,000 for violating his probation on the 2021 conviction for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Federal authorities could take over Hensley’s gun and drug cases under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

At the federal level, a conviction of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Additionally, federal authorities could charge Hensley with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. The sentence in such a case is not less than five years for possession of the weapon; not less than seven years if the gun was brandished; and, not less than 10 years if the gun was fired. The sentence on that charge is consecutive to any other sentence on the other drug and gun charges.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.