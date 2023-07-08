Attorneys for Davenport and its former chief building official want their clients dismissed from one of the building-collapse lawsuits because of Iowa’s qualified immunity protections.

The May 28 partial collapse of the building at 324 N. Main St. occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people died, another lost a leg and many people lost their homes and property.

Numerous lawsuits have resulted from the collapse, including one filed on behalf of Jennifer Smith, Dionte McMath and several other people impacted by the collapse. Among the defendants named in the Smith/McMath suit are the City of Davenport and Trishna Pradhan, the former chief building official.

Jason O’Rourke, an attorney representing the city and Pradhan, has filed a motion to dismiss on the basis that Pradhan was a city employee covered by qualified immunity at the time of the collapse and the lawsuit does not meet state requirements for suing someone with that status.

Qualified immunity prevents a municipal employee or officer from being liable for monetary damages under specific criteria, according to the statute. Those criteria include that the law was not clear enough at the time of the alleged violation that “every reasonable employee would have understood that the conduct alleged constituted a violation of the law.”

In the event an employee is deemed protected under the qualified immunity statute, the municipality cannot be sued for the employee's conduct.

To sue Pradhan, the plaintiffs would have to show how she violated the law and that the law Pradhan is accused of violating was clearly established when the violation occurred, according to the motion.

It argues the plaintiffs’ petition did not meet the law’s criteria and that, under Iowa law, failure to meet those benchmarks means a suit against the immune person is dismissed with prejudice.

Prejudice means a plaintiff cannot later file an identical lawsuit against a defendant.

The motion states that the lawsuit claims the city is liable, because it was responsible for Pradhan.

Since the plaintiffs failed to meet the qualified immunity requirements for suing Pradhan, the allegations against the city must also be thrown out, Davenport’s attorneys argue in the motion.

John Flynn, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the suit, said on Thursday that his firm was expecting the motion to dismiss.

“That’s a typical defense ploy, but it’s not a bad one because it gets the legal arguments out front and the court has to deal with them up front, so you don’t go halfway through the case and then find out something’s wrong,” Flynn said.

Iowa legislators added the new qualified immunity protections for municipal employees or officers in 2021, according to the defendants' motion. The updated law includes the higher standards for bringing a claim against the state, a municipality or their employees.

The arguments made in the motion to dismiss were always there, Flynn said. Immunity of the individual city employee and the immunity of the city of Davenport would have been an issue under the old law. The new law made the pleading requirements more strict.

“I feel that our petition as it stands would meet that threshold,” Flynn said.

The original petition goes into a high level of detail required by the qualified immunity law, Camille Kahn, another of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said Thursday.

Flynn said his firm intends to file a resistance to the motion to dismiss as well as an amended petition.

The lawsuit's allegations include that Pradhan was responsible for enforcing all applicable state laws, city codes and regulations “regarding the construction and safety of buildings for the protection of the public and residents hereof.”

In regards to 324 Main St., the plaintiffs allege she failed to do so and the city is liable for her acts as her employer.

“Trishna R. Pradhan and the City of Davenport allowed the hazardous nuisance to continue until the wall fell,” the suit states.

It also claims Pradhan’s failure to exercise due care when performing her duties means the city is not immune to “the consequences of her failures.”

Violating safety codes “creates absolute liability or negligence as a matter of law,” according to the suit.

The defendants’ motion to dismiss argues that the statutes and elements of the city code cited by the plaintiffs did not impose any duties upon Pradhan or the city.

For example, one of the plaintiffs’ citations provides procedures Davenport can follow when dealing with a dangerous or unsafe building, according to the city’s motion.

“These procedures, however, are permissive and not mandatory,” the city’s attorneys argue in the motion.

Kahn and Flynn argued Thursday that the city and state codes listed in the petition did impose an obligation on Pradhan to act, and the city is liable as her employer.

“There are multiple areas of the Davenport municipal code that use language making it clear there is a mandated duty and mandated actions that have to be taken in different situations by the city,” Kahn said.

If those actions are not taken in response to a dangerous building or to abating a nuisance, the law makes it clear that there are consequences for failing to act, Kahn said.

“It uses the specific language of ‘shall,’ implying that there’s a mandatory obligation,” Kahn said.

Flynn and Kahn had not yet filed the resistance or updated petition as of Friday afternoon.

